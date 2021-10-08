JNTU Hyderabad Invites Applications For Part-Time MTech, MBA Courses

JNTUH part-time courses: Apply by October 14 (representational)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has invited online applications for three-year part-time postgraduate programmes (PTPG) in MTech and MBA. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility conditions can apply at doa.jntuh.ac.in. The university will conduct an entrance examination for admission to these courses.

The programmes and specializations are: MTech in Electrical Power Engineering, Thermal Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing Systems, Energy Systems, Systems and Signal Processing, Computer Science, Industrial Metallurgy, Bio Technology, Environmental Management, Water and Environmental Technology, and Remote Sensing and GIS.

The part-time MBA programmes offered by JNTUH are: HR, Finance, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship.

Each programme has an intake capacity of 30 students.

JNTUH Check eligibility, apply online here

The last date to apply for these courses is October 14. However, by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000, candidates can apply up to October 21.

The entrance exam will be conducted on October 28, 29 and 30.

For part-time programs, candidates must be employed on regular service in and around Hyderabad with experience of at least one year as on the last date of submission of application form, the university said.

Along with the application forms, candidates have to upload a work experience certificate on the organization's letterhead with phone number and email ID of issuing authority, it said.

If candidates wish to apply for multiple programmes, they will have to submit separate applications.

The registration fee for the entrance exam is Rs 2000, in addition to the late fee. The tuition fee for each course is Rs 15,000 per semester.