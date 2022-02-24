  • Home
JNTU Hyderabad Invites Applications For Online Certificate Course In Cyber Security

The course fee is Rs 8,000 for undergraduate and postgraduate students, Rs 12,000 for research scholars and faculty members, and Rs 15,000 for professionals.

JNTU Hyderabad Invites Applications For Online Certificate Course In Cyber Security
Curriculum and content of the programme has been designed as per industry requirements, the university said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JNTUH Online Course: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has invited applications for an online certificate course, Excellence in Cybersecurity. The University's Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security will offer the programme.

Curriculum and content of the programme has been designed as per industry requirements, the university said.

The course fee is Rs 8,000 for undergraduate and postgraduate students, Rs 12,000 for research scholars and faculty members, and Rs 15,000 for professionals.

The course will be offered at three levels – Associate (from March 14 to April 8), Professional (tentatively from May 9 to June 4) and Master (tentatively from July 18 to August 19). Timings will be from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Candidates who want to take this course are required to apply on or before March 5. Here is the direct link to apply.

The maximum number of participants in the programme is 100. Seats will be filled on first come-first serve basis.

BTech, BE students in any branch, ME, MTech, MCA, MSc (Computers) and BSc (Computers) students can apply for the programme.

Research scholars, faculty members and software professionals can also apply.

JNTUH Online Certificate Course In Cyber Security: Read the official notification here.

