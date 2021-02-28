JNTU Hyderabad To Conduct Special Exams For Students With Backlogs

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has directed its constituent and affiliated colleges to conduct special supplementary exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students, which will help them to clear backlogs and get their degrees. This will be the last chance for candidates who have “completed their class work (double the duration of the course) and who have availed two years extra time to clear backlog subjects could not clear the subjects,” the university said.

Programmes, for which these special supplementary exams will be held during April, May, 2021, include BTech(Reg), BTech(CCC), BTech(PTDC), BTech(FDH), BPharma, MTech(Reg), MTec.(PTPG), MTech(SSS), MTech(CCC), MSc(Reg), MSc(Part time), MBA(Reg), MBA(Part time),and MCA(Reg).

Registration for the JNTUH special supply exams will begin on March 10 and end on March 19. Last date to pay exam fees will be April 1.

However, students will be allowed to register for the special supplementary exams till March 24 on payment of a late fee of Rs 100, till March 30 if they pay Rs 1,000 as late fee, till April 7 on payment of Rs 7,000 as late fee and till April 15 if they pay Rs 5,000 as late fee.

“Every college has to make the consolidated exam. Registration fee for all the above examinations in the form of a single RTGS / NEFT / GRPT transfer to the Registrar’s bank account no.62079988622 (State Bank of India, JNTUH Campus Branch, IFSC/RTGS/GRPT Code: SBIN0021008). The Principals are requested not to retain any amount from the examination registration fee. The center charges shall be paid by the university to all the identified test centers,” JNTUH said.

Official notification