  JNTU Anantapur Announces BTech, BPharm Semester 1 Results 2022; How To Check

JNTU Anantapur Announces BTech, BPharm Semester 1 Results 2022; How To Check

JNTU Anantapur BTech/ BPharm Semester 1 Results 2022: The candidates who had appeared in the BTech/ BPharm four-year examinations can check the results on the official website- jntuaresults.ac.in, they can also download the marksheets from the official website

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 11, 2022 10:21 pm IST

JNTU Anantapur BTech/ BPharm semester 1 result 2022 is available at the official website- jntuaresults.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JNTU Anantapur BTech/ BPharm Semester 1 Results 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has declared the results for the BTech/ BPharm four-year semester 1 exams. The candidates who had appeared in the BTech/ BPharm four-year examinations can check the results on the official website- jntuaresults.ac.in, they can also download the marksheets from the official website.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has announced the semester 1 results for the following courses-

  1. BTech 4 year sem 1 (R15) Regular & Supplementary February 2022 Examinations
  2. BPharmacy 4 year sem 1 (R15) Regular & Supplementary February 2022 Examinations
  3. BTech 4 year sem 1 (R13) Supplementary February 2022 Examinations
  4. BPharmacy 4 year sem 1 (R13) Supplementary February 2022 Examinations.

JNTU Anantapur BTech/ BPharm Semester 1 Results 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- jntuaresults.ac.in
  2. Click on programme wise semester exam result download link
  3. BTech/ BPharm exam results will appear on the screen
  4. Download the result, take a print out for further reference.

For details on exam, result related update, please visit the website- jntua.ac.in.

