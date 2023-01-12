JMI Vice-Chancellor Requests President Murmu To Grant ‘Institute of Eminence’ Status To The University

Image credit: Official Press Release President of India meets JMI Vice-Chancellor

President Droupadi Murmu has recently met Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar. During the meeting, Ms Murmu congratulated her for the university’s achievements and praised her for taking the university to new heights. JMI Vice-Chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar requested the President that considering the excellent performance of JMI on various parameters, ‘Institute of Eminence’ status can be granted to the university.

JMI Vice-Chancellor further requested President Murmu to grant permission for setting up offshore campuses. She also sought permission for establishing a medical college, a Department of Modern Indian Languages, a Nursing college and a Faculty of Alternative Medicine at JMI.

Professor Najma Akhtar also said that in view of the great demand for JMI’s academic courses in countries where Indians at large numbers are residing like in the Middle East, setting up JMI offshore campuses in those countries is the need of the hour. Considering the increase in the number of academic programmes Professor Najma Akhtar also requested the President for additional teaching and non-teaching positions in the university.

"The Vice Chancellor informed her that the varsity has already appealed to the government to grant approval for the medical college which is highly needed not only for people living in South Delhi but will also be very useful for the people living in nearby cities in UP & Haryana", JMI official press release stated.

Professor Akhtar informed the President that the university wants to set up a Department of Tribal Studies and Development and a hostel for tribal students and sought her help for the same.

The Vice-Chancellor briefed Ms Murmu that JMI was granted A++ accreditation by NAAC in 2021 (for a period of 5 years) and it is amongst the top three universities of the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India. The university has also made significant improvements in coveted international rankings like QS, Times Higher Education (THE) and others.

Professor Akhtar informed President Murmu that more than a dozen research scholars of the university, particularly girls have been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) recently. She also briefed her about the excellent performance of the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI which has produced a large number of civil servants since its inception including this year’s IAS Exam topper Shruti Sharma. The Vice-Chancellor also mentioned that faculty members of JMI are doing excellent research work and have been receiving accolades at national and international levels including the Visitors Award.