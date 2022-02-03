  • Home
JMI VC Meets Prime Minister; Discussed Setting Up Of Medical College At The University

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the second meeting of the Vice-Chancellor with the Prime Minister in the last two years.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 9:52 pm IST

JMI VC meets Prime Minister Narendra
Image credit: JMI PRO
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the second meeting of the Vice-Chancellor with the Prime Minister in the last two years. PM Modi, like the previous meeting, showed his support for setting up of a medical college at the university and hoped that it will be started during Professor Akhtar’s tenure as the Vice-Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor, in a statement, said that it was quite heartening to see that PM Modi was very much aware of the recent achievements of the university including A++ accreditation by the NAAC. She said that it is quite encouraging for us to know that the Prime Minister was happy about the improved performance of the university in the last few years.

While congratulating Professor Akhtar for the achievements and praising her for taking the university to new heights, the Prime Minister asked the Vice-Chancellor to work more for the educational upliftment of Muslim women and work for effective implementation of the NEP. Professor Akhtar assured PM Modi that she will work hard to meet his expectations to bring about the desired transformation of the nation.

Professor Akhtar presented PM Modi the annual report of the university during the meeting. The Vice-Chancellor said that the Prime Minister once again showed his willingness to attend the convocation of the university as the Chief Guest. He was expected to attend the convocation earlier too in the centenary year but due to the pandemic it could not be organised, the JMI statement added.

