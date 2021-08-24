JMI Team Wins Second Position In ‘Aero Design Challenge-2021’

Out of the seven members in the team, four, including the team leader, are girls, JMI said

A team of seven students from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), have won the second position in the ‘Aero Design Challenge-2021’ organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) India Southern Section (SAEISS). The team has won the second position in “Design” under the regular category.

The JMI team – Team Lammergeier – includes team captain Emama Firdaus Zama, Elham Nissar Mahajan, Kanza Zafar, Reda Fatma Mobin, Hitesh Tyagi, Rahul Goyal, and Zishan Shahzad.

Over 60 teams from engineering colleges across the country participated in this competition.

The Jamia team was mentored by Professor S. Muzakkir, Department of Mechanical Engineering, JMI.

Congratulating team members, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, JMI, said that prize from such an elite society SAE is a big boost to competence of JMI's teaching-learning and image as a leading institution.