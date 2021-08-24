  • Home
  • Education
  • JMI Team Wins Second Position In ‘Aero Design Challenge-2021’

JMI Team Wins Second Position In ‘Aero Design Challenge-2021’

A team of seven students from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), have won the second position in the ‘Aero Design Challenge-2021’

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 7:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Dharmendra Pradhan Allows New Skill Development Programmes At JMI
Independence Day 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Organises Fit India Freedom Run 2.0
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) UG, PG Entrance Exams Begin
Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Selected For Visitor’s Award 2020 For Biological Research
Danish Siddiqui To Be Buried At Jamia Millia Islamia Graveyard
JMI Declares Class 10 Regular Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys
JMI Team Wins Second Position In ‘Aero Design Challenge-2021’
Out of the seven members in the team, four, including the team leader, are girls, JMI said
New Delhi:

A team of seven students from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), have won the second position in the ‘Aero Design Challenge-2021’ organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) India Southern Section (SAEISS). The team has won the second position in “Design” under the regular category.

Out of the seven members in the team, four, including the team leader, are girls, JMI said.

The JMI team – Team Lammergeier – includes team captain Emama Firdaus Zama, Elham Nissar Mahajan, Kanza Zafar, Reda Fatma Mobin, Hitesh Tyagi, Rahul Goyal, and Zishan Shahzad.

Picture of students

Over 60 teams from engineering colleges across the country participated in this competition.

The Jamia team was mentored by Professor S. Muzakkir, Department of Mechanical Engineering, JMI.

Congratulating team members, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, JMI, said that prize from such an elite society SAE is a big boost to competence of JMI's teaching-learning and image as a leading institution.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
#shiftNEETUG 2021 Trends On Twitter, Students Ask Medical Exam Be Deferred
#shiftNEETUG 2021 Trends On Twitter, Students Ask Medical Exam Be Deferred
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Gets A++ Grade From NAAC
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Gets A++ Grade From NAAC
WB JECA 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
WB JECA 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
AICTE To Launch 6.1 Lakh Internship Opportunities
AICTE To Launch 6.1 Lakh Internship Opportunities
DNB PDCET 2021: NBE To Reopen Registration Window Of Medical Exam
DNB PDCET 2021: NBE To Reopen Registration Window Of Medical Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................