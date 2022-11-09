JMI Team ‘Project Shrimati’ Wins 2022 Enactus Global Race For Climate Action Impact USA

Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia JMI team wins Enactus Global Race For Climate Action Impact USA

The flagship project of Enactus Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) ‘Project Shrimati’ has won the Enactus Global Race for Climate Action Impact, at the 2022 Enactus World Cup, on November 3. The JMI team emerged as the winner by “demonstrating the greatest impact on reducing the adverse effects on Climate”. Among 90 entries and 16 countries, passing an independent judging panel of approximately 60 eminent subject matter experts, Enactus alumni and sponsor employees, Project Shrimati was acclaimed as the innovation whose impact was the most profound when it came to climate action, a JMI statement said.

Project Shrimati, the JMI statement added, apart from working on the principles of making environmentally friendly, biodegradable and reusable sanitary pads, aims to provide a steady income source to the women communities of Shram Vihar in New Delhi, in association with a community-based organisation, Each One Feed one. The JMI project gives them an opportunity for self- dependency and self-sufficiency while also raising awareness regarding menstrual health and hygiene.

Project Shrimati has motivated 2,750 women and girls to switch to reusable Shrimati Pads, thus, reducing 14.575 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, thereby lowering the carbon footprint.

In its latest achievement, Project Shrimati has also expanded its influence in Southern India, as a new production unit of the project is under development in Goa in collaboration with Axzora Group and Ethernet Xpress both of whom believed in Shrimati and strongly backed the initiative, JMI added.

“The Enactus Race to Climate Action”, sponsored by Intuit, is a competition that aimed to recognise and encourage Enactus teams and their projects that are working towards addressing and potentially resolving the climate crisis.

In June earlier this year, Enactus JMI qualified as the top five global finalists and was now virtually represented by 4 students of JMI, Gaurav Chakraborty (Dept of Economics), Manal Siddiqui (Dept of Chemistry), Maham Kamal (Dept of English) and Izeen Fatima (Dept of Psychology) at the Enactus World Cup organized in Puerto Rico, USA from October 31 to November 3. For their respective project scaling, the winning team is to receive impactful capital as their prize fund.