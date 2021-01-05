JMI Team Enactus Wins Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020

Image credit: Shutterstock JMI Team Enactus Wins TISS's Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University team ‘Enactus’ has been declared the winner at Confluence on Entrepreneurship 2020. The Confluence was organised by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Tuljapur on December 30, 2020. The award comprises a Certificate of Excellence and mentorship sessions.

The JMI team Enactus had proposed its project Shrimati. Through Shrimati, Enactus JMI endeavours to tackle the issues of unemployment, domestic abuse, plastic pollution as well as sanitary waste disposal.

For the same project, the team had earlier secured first runner up position in another similar event hosted by Azim Premji University on December 19, 2020.

The Confluence of Entrepreneurship had witnessed the participation of teams from all over India. The primary objective of the event was to promote enterprise development as an opportunity of livelihood in post-pandemic conditions with emergence of business models, approaches to mitigate, alternatives to counter the ongoing political and economic changes.