  • Home
  • Education
  • JMI Team Enactus Wins Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020

JMI Team Enactus Wins Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020

The primary objective of the event was to promote enterprise development as an opportunity of livelihood in post-pandemic conditions with emergence of business models, approaches to mitigate, alternatives to counter the ongoing political and economic changes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 9:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JMI Releases Guidelines For Odd Semester, Final Year Exams 2020
JMI Exams: University To Hold Online Open Book Tests After January 15
Jamia Millia Islamia University To Organise Online Competition For Start-Ups
Jamia Millia Islamia University To Conduct Open Book Examinations In January
JMI Odd Semester Exams: University Warns Students Of Fake Exam Notice
Jamia Millia Islamia Puts Online Odd-Semester Exams On Hold; UGC Directions Awaited
JMI Team Enactus Wins Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020
JMI Team Enactus Wins TISS's Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University team ‘Enactus’ has been declared the winner at Confluence on Entrepreneurship 2020. The Confluence was organised by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Tuljapur on December 30, 2020. The award comprises a Certificate of Excellence and mentorship sessions.

The JMI team Enactus had proposed its project Shrimati. Through Shrimati, Enactus JMI endeavours to tackle the issues of unemployment, domestic abuse, plastic pollution as well as sanitary waste disposal.

For the same project, the team had earlier secured first runner up position in another similar event hosted by Azim Premji University on December 19, 2020.

The Confluence of Entrepreneurship had witnessed the participation of teams from all over India. The primary objective of the event was to promote enterprise development as an opportunity of livelihood in post-pandemic conditions with emergence of business models, approaches to mitigate, alternatives to counter the ongoing political and economic changes.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Government To Hold National Voluntary Online Exam On Cow Science On February 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog
Government To Hold National Voluntary Online Exam On Cow Science On February 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog
Toycathon 2021 Launched; Aims To Capture Innovative Prowess Of 33 Crore Students
Toycathon 2021 Launched; Aims To Capture Innovative Prowess Of 33 Crore Students
CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Are States Preparing For Upcoming Exams
CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Are States Preparing For Upcoming Exams
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Implement New School Bag Policy
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Implement New School Bag Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................