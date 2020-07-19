  • Home
  • Education
  • JMI Starts Online Summer School On Job Readiness To Improve Employability Of Students

JMI Starts Online Summer School On Job Readiness To Improve Employability Of Students

Mr. Anees Khan, Global Business Head of WIPRO Limited delivered the inaugural lecture where he deliberated on the importance of data literacy and digital tools in a post COVID-19 job market.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 19, 2020 9:56 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

JMI Conducts Workshop On Online Teaching And Assessment For School Teachers
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: JMI Extends Application Deadline Till July 31
Three JMI Alumni To Become Members Of Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences
Shut Due To COVID-19, Jamia Millia Islamia Expands E-Book Collection
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For University, Schools Till June 30
Offline Exams Cancelled, Jamia Millia Islamia Opts For Online Exams For Final-Year Students
JMI Starts Online Summer School On Job Readiness To Improve Employability Of Students
JMI Starts Online Summer School On Job Readiness To Improve Employability Of Students
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The placement cell of Jamia Millia Islamia University, or JMI, has started a week-long ‘Online Summer School on Job Readiness’ to prepare students for the shrinking job market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Anees Khan, Global Business head of WIPRO Limited was the chief guest in the inaugural session. The prpgramme started on July 16 and will end on July 24.

During the inaugural lecture on "future skills required in changing scenario of the global economy", Mr. Khan highlighted the skill required in a changing business situation and job market during COVID-19. Mr. Khan emphasized on importance of “data literacy” for individuals and organizations.

According to Mr. Khan, data literacy is the fuel for a “fourth industrial revolution” and organisations must employ individuals who can turn data into business value.

Digital tools will be a common place in the fourth industrial revolution and it will impact every industry, Mr. Khan said.

Artificial intelligence, internet of things, virtual and augmented reality technology, robotics, block chain will become a part of every worker’s everyday experience. Tech-savviness has also become important across personal, professional or any industry, Mr. Khan added.

Mr. Khan said that machines cannot replace humans when it comes to complex decision making. A machine can analyse data faster than humans but the decision regarding what to do with the data must be made by humans.

People must be flexible to new ideas, regardless of how machins work, as humans are better at creativity, Mr. Khan said during his inaugural lecture.

“Emotional intelligence” is another area where humans have an edge over machines, Mr. Khan added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Jamia Placement Jamia Millina Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
43% Children With Disabilities Planning To Drop Out Due To Difficulties In Online Classes: Survey
43% Children With Disabilities Planning To Drop Out Due To Difficulties In Online Classes: Survey
CEE Kerala Releases KEAM 2020 Answer Key At Cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala Releases KEAM 2020 Answer Key At Cee.kerala.gov.in
DU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till July 31
DU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till July 31
Cochin University Cancels CUSAT CAT 2020
Cochin University Cancels CUSAT CAT 2020
Rajasthan Board 12th Result For Arts Stream Soon
Rajasthan Board 12th Result For Arts Stream Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................