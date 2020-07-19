Image credit: Shutterstock JMI Starts Online Summer School On Job Readiness To Improve Employability Of Students

The placement cell of Jamia Millia Islamia University, or JMI, has started a week-long ‘Online Summer School on Job Readiness’ to prepare students for the shrinking job market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Anees Khan, Global Business head of WIPRO Limited was the chief guest in the inaugural session. The prpgramme started on July 16 and will end on July 24.

During the inaugural lecture on "future skills required in changing scenario of the global economy", Mr. Khan highlighted the skill required in a changing business situation and job market during COVID-19. Mr. Khan emphasized on importance of “data literacy” for individuals and organizations.

According to Mr. Khan, data literacy is the fuel for a “fourth industrial revolution” and organisations must employ individuals who can turn data into business value.

Digital tools will be a common place in the fourth industrial revolution and it will impact every industry, Mr. Khan said.

Artificial intelligence, internet of things, virtual and augmented reality technology, robotics, block chain will become a part of every worker’s everyday experience. Tech-savviness has also become important across personal, professional or any industry, Mr. Khan added.

Mr. Khan said that machines cannot replace humans when it comes to complex decision making. A machine can analyse data faster than humans but the decision regarding what to do with the data must be made by humans.

People must be flexible to new ideas, regardless of how machins work, as humans are better at creativity, Mr. Khan said during his inaugural lecture.

“Emotional intelligence” is another area where humans have an edge over machines, Mr. Khan added.