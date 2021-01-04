JMI Releases Guidelines For Online Open-Book Examinations

  • Home
The university has decided to adopt the online open-book examinations to conduct the odd semester and final year examinations for the academic session 2020-21.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 3:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI), New Delhi, keeping in view the challenges of online remote-proctored tests, has decided to conduct the examinations for the students of odd semester and final year, as online open-book tests. The online open-book examinations of Jamia MIllia Islamia will be held after January 15.

In the online open-book examinations, JMI students can take the tests at the comfort of their homes without visiting the JMI campus. On January 3, JMI issued a detailed guideline on how the online open-book examination will be conducted.

The students of JMI odd semester and final year examinations will be provided three hours to take the test, with an additional one hour to upload the responses. Students would have to upload the images of their handwritten answer sheets against each question. However, students under Divyang category will be provided five hours time.

JMI Online Open-Book Exams: Devices, Internet

JMI will conduct mock tests ahead of the online open-book examinations, to take students through the system. The students can access the link to appear for the odd semester and final year exams at the JMI students’ portal -- www.jmicoe.in. The students taking the test have to login with the credentials. The students, as per the JMI guidelines, will be required to appear for the examinations through online mode using the web browser on a laptop, personal computer or a smartphone. Students need not be online during the entire duration of the open-book examination, the guidelines added.

Students have to write the answers in A4 size papers with blue or black ink and upload the answer sheets at the portal. In case students find difficulty in downloading the question appears or uploading the answer sheets the subject teacher can be contacted.

The JMI guidelines said that students will also be provided with an access to an emergency number for assistance during the duration of the exam.

The students taking the JMI open book-exams can also email their answer sheets to a designated email ID in case of “exceptional emergency situations”, the guidelines added.

Releasing the guidelines, JMI in their social media handle said: “Guidelines issued by Office of the Controller of Examinations, JMIU official for Online Open Book Examinations for Odd Semester/Year 2020-21.”

