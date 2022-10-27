JMI Professor Khalid Javed's Novel 'The Paradise of Food' Shortlisted For JCB Award For Literature 2022

  • Home
The English translation of the novel 'Namat Khana', or 'The Paradise of Food' by Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI's) Professor Khalid Javed has been included among five novels shortlisted for 'JCB Award for Literature 2022', the prestigious literary award.

JMI Professor Khalid Javed

The English translation of the novel 'Namat Khana', or 'The Paradise of Food' by Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI's) Professor Khalid Javed has been included among five novels shortlisted for 'JCB Award for Literature 2022', the prestigious literary award. Professor Khalid Javed from the Department of Urdu (JMI) is a contemporary fiction writer. His novel 'Namat Khana' was translated into English as 'The Paradise of Food' by Professor Baran Farooqui.

Anchored in the space of a kitchen, Professor Khalid Javed's novel 'The Paradise of Food' is based on the story of a typical middle-class Muslim family which revolves around hunger, violence, love, guilt, and confession. Mr Javed has also been honoured with many prestigious awards by literary institutions across the country.

Mr Javed's three novels Maut Ki Kitab, Namat Khana and Ek Khanjar Pani Mein' have become very popular and his fourth novel Arsalan Aur Behzad is going to be released very soon. His novel 'Maut Ki Kitab' was translated as the 'Book of Death' by Dr A Naseeb Khan.

Under JCB Award for Literature 2022, the winner gets prize money of Rs 25 lakh rupees and the translator also gets award money of 10 lakh rupees separately. While all the five authors whose novels have been included in the list will get 1 lakh each. Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said that this is a proud moment for the university. She also gave her best wishes and hoped that the novel will be selected for the award.

