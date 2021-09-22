JMI Placements: Students Bag Rs 14 Lakh Package In Campus Placements

  • Home
During JMI placements, the highest package offered to the students is Rs 14 lakh per annum and the average package is about Rs 7 lakh.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 22, 2021 12:24 pm IST

New Delhi:

In the recently held campus placements drive at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, the highest package offered to the students is Rs 14 lakh per annum and the average package is about Rs 7 lakh. More than 10 multinationals companies have conducted virtual campus placement drives. Some of the brands which have offered jobs to students are TCS, IBM, Deloitte and Wipro.

The students who have got placement offers are from Engineering, Computer Science and Commerce streams.

About 100 students have been selected from BTech and MCA by companies like TCS, EXL Services, Josh Technology, ZS Associates, Innovacer, Publicis Sapient, Infoedge, and IBM. 7 students of Master of Commerce (MCom) were selected by Deloitte.

Prof ZA Jaffery, Director, University Placement Cell, while congratulating the placement team said: “This year we invited good companies on priority basis. The strong industry-academia linkages forged by the JMI, its quality of students and teaching have helped the university emerge as a top draw among some of the biggest corporate names from across the country. In the coming month, more companies are lined up for campus placement drives.”

Jamia Millina Islamia (JMI)
