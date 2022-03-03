  • Home
  • Education
  • JMI Placement: MBA Graduates’ Average Salary Reaches Rs 9 Lakh, Rs 25 Lakh Highest Package

JMI Placement: MBA Graduates’ Average Salary Reaches Rs 9 Lakh, Rs 25 Lakh Highest Package

The placement drive at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University Placement Cell (UPC) witnessed the highest overall placement performance with more than 25 companies offering job opportunities to the MBA graduates of the university with an average salary package of around Rs 9 lakh.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 3, 2022 9:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

After 2-Years Closure, Jamia Millia Islamia Reopens For Final Year PG Students
Jamia Millia Islamia Begins Application For Online Distance Learning Programmes
Jamia Millia Islamia Students Excited About Campus Reopening, No Hostel Poses Problem
Jamia Millia Islamia To Resume Physical Classes In Phases From March
JMI Collaborates With German’s DIZ To Train Students Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Strategies
JMI Students Protest Demanding Reopening Of Campus
JMI Placement: MBA Graduates’ Average Salary Reaches Rs 9 Lakh, Rs 25 Lakh Highest Package
JMI MBA placement sees highest overall placement performance
New Delhi:

The placement drive at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University Placement Cell (UPC) witnessed the highest overall placement performance with more than 25 companies offering job opportunities to the MBA graduates of the university with an average salary package of around Rs 9 lakh. The highest salary offered is Rs 25 lakhs per annum, said a statement from Jamia Millia Islamia.

The notable companies, according to the JMI statement, that conducted the placement drives at the campus included KPMG, Bain Capability Network, Accenture, ICICI bank, Vedanta, Newgen, Schneider Electric, Xiaomi, Lime road, CRM Next, Tech Mahindra, Escorts, India Mart, Cians Analytics, JK Tyres, Scaler Academy, Digital Jalebi, and Byjus.

Thanking all the recruiters for selecting the JMI MBA graduates, Dr Rahela Farooqi, Director, UPC, JMI said that the pandemic struck a heavy blow to certain sectors but on the other hand it led to the growth of sectors like IT Sector, Edtech sector which is reflected in increased placement opportunities.

The university has also started the application process for distance mode admission at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Students willing to take admission for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes for the 2021-22 session can apply online at jmicoe.in. The last date to submit the JMI application is March 25.

Click here for more Education News
JMI Admission Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
IIT Delhi Ties Up With Log9 Materials For Research And Development On Battery, Energy Storage Solutions
IIT Delhi Ties Up With Log9 Materials For Research And Development On Battery, Energy Storage Solutions
CUCET 2022 Date Soon; Check List Of Participating Universities, Language Of Test, Details
CUCET 2022 Date Soon; Check List Of Participating Universities, Language Of Test, Details
Courses In Engineering, Commemorative Stamp And Coin: Delhi University's Plan For Centenary Celebrations
Courses In Engineering, Commemorative Stamp And Coin: Delhi University's Plan For Centenary Celebrations
Odisha Central University Ties Up With Research Entity To Set Up Tribal Digital Literacy Centre
Odisha Central University Ties Up With Research Entity To Set Up Tribal Digital Literacy Centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................