JMI Placement: MBA Graduates’ Average Salary Reaches Rs 9 Lakh, Rs 25 Lakh Highest Package

JMI MBA placement sees highest overall placement performance

The placement drive at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University Placement Cell (UPC) witnessed the highest overall placement performance with more than 25 companies offering job opportunities to the MBA graduates of the university with an average salary package of around Rs 9 lakh. The highest salary offered is Rs 25 lakhs per annum, said a statement from Jamia Millia Islamia.

The notable companies, according to the JMI statement, that conducted the placement drives at the campus included KPMG, Bain Capability Network, Accenture, ICICI bank, Vedanta, Newgen, Schneider Electric, Xiaomi, Lime road, CRM Next, Tech Mahindra, Escorts, India Mart, Cians Analytics, JK Tyres, Scaler Academy, Digital Jalebi, and Byjus.

Thanking all the recruiters for selecting the JMI MBA graduates, Dr Rahela Farooqi, Director, UPC, JMI said that the pandemic struck a heavy blow to certain sectors but on the other hand it led to the growth of sectors like IT Sector, Edtech sector which is reflected in increased placement opportunities.

The university has also started the application process for distance mode admission at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Students willing to take admission for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes for the 2021-22 session can apply online at jmicoe.in. The last date to submit the JMI application is March 25.