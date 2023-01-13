JMI Placement 2023: Students Receive International Offer Of Rs 25 Lakhs

Image credit: Official Press Release JMI placement 2023

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has commenced its first phase of the placement drive for the 2023 batch for its various programmes. Currently, the second phase of the placement session is going on which started in the first week of January 2023.

More than 350 students have already been placed. In phase 1, five international companies visited the JMI campus and offered a package in the range of Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakhs per annum to the BTech and MBA students. Out of these JIT from Japan offered a package of 20 LPA to the BTech and MTech students and Home Centre from Dubai offered 25 LPA to two MBA students.

A total of 45 companies have already recruited students. The companies which recruited the bulk of students are - KPMG (seven BTech and one MBA student), Accenture (23 BTech and two MBA students), ICICI (31 MBA students), CDOT (13 BTech students at 19 lakhs per annum). EXL (27 BTech students), DLF (17 BTech and BArch students), Vedanta (five MBA students), Deloitte (three MCom students) and ABP News (11 students from the Hindi department).

Other reputed companies that visited the campus were Reliance Jio, L & T, Samsung R&D, JSW, Tech Mahindra, Lifestyle group, Babyshop, Moodys, HSBC, Seimens, Zenon Analytics, HLS Asia, TCS, WSP, Mother Dairy, Zia Semiconductors, Newgen, Comviva, Unicommerce, Believe, Azeem Premji foundation, India Infrastructure and Smart Cube. In the coming phase, many companies are in the pipeline like Reliance Fynd, Bluestar, Vedanta, Accenture, IBM, Indiamart, Capgemini, Axiom Consulting, Bosch, Cyfuture and others.

Professor Rahela Farooqi, Director, University Placements Cell, JMI Jamia stated, “I thank all recruiters for selecting our students and would also like to invite them for hiring of 2023 batch whose placements are going on. I also thank my team comprising of Deputy Directors Professor Sabah Khan and Professor Moonis Shakeel, Senior Placement Executive Nida Khan and Placement executive Durdana Tehseen, Mohd Rehman and Mohd Razique Khan for their support".

JMI provides quality education to students across a variety of domains to cater to the needs of the nation and industry. This year, students of new courses like MBA in Healthcare and Hospice Studies, Master of Design and Innovation and Masters in Environmental Science will also be available for placements.

Additionally, to cater to the ever-growing needs of the Data Science and Analytics industry students from the programme MSc Banking and Financial Analytics have the requisite skill set to fill the demand-supply gap in this domain.