JMI Open Book Exam Starts, No Complaints On Technical Glitches Received

JMI Open Book Exams: The online exams for the students of undergraduate programmes were held in the morning shift and the postgraduate programmes were held in the afternoon shift.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 18, 2021 8:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has started the online open-book examination for the odd semester and final year students today, January 18. According to a statement issued by JMI, no students complained of technical glitches during the online open-book examination. The online open-book JMI exams were held in phases. The online exams for the students of undergraduate programmes were held in the morning shift and the postgraduate programmes were held in the afternoon shift.

As many as 1,008 JMI undergraduate programme students and 1,099 postgraduate programme students appeared for the online open-book exams. A total of around 9,000 students will take the JMI open book examination scheduled between today, January 18 and February 19, 2021.

Wishing good luck to the JMI students taking the online open-book examination Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of the University said: “Considering the demand of students and parents and keeping in mind the health concerns of students, a decision to conduct open book examination was taken. It was a big challenge to conduct the exam as we have to save the academic year as well as health concerns of students.”

“Online classes for next semester will start soon after the conclusion of the examination,” Professor Akhtar added.

As per JMI guidelines on online open book examinations, the students of JMI odd semester and final year examinations were provided three hours to take the test, and an additional one hour to upload the answer sheets on the portal. An alternative email id was also provided to students if in case uploading of answer sheets on the portal was difficult due to low internet speed, the JMI statement read. Teachers were present in their respective departments to address students’ queries on JMI open-book exam question papers and other issues.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
