JMI Odd Semester Exams: University Warns Students Of Fake Exam Notice

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 17, 2020 5:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JMI Odd Semester Exams: University Warns Students Of Fake Exam Schedule
New Delhi:

While the Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has put on hold the online odd semester and year-end examinations scheduled to be held in online-remote proctored mode from December 21, 2020, a statement saying the exams will be held through open-book mode from December 21 is in circulation.

“In view of resolution no 6 of the meeting of the Dean of Faculties with the Vice Chancellor JMI, held on 16.12.2020, it was resolved that the odd semester/ year-end examinations shall be conducted through open-book examination with effect from 21.12.2020 in view of ongoing pandemic COVID-19 situation in and around Delhi. The datesheet of the examinations and detailed guidelines for appearing in the open-book examination will be notified soon,” read the information being circulated on social media.

However, rejecting the claim, JMI took to Twitter and informed that the university has not made any such announcement and the notice is fake. JMI in the Tweet said: “A fake and forged notice as shown below is in circulation. All students are advised not to pay any attention to it.”

It further added: “Any notice related to examination and entrance tests will be displayed only on the official website of the Controller of Examinations, JMI (http://jmicoe.in).”

JMI, on December 12, has deferred the online odd semester and year-end examinations. The decision to put the online odd-semester and year-end examinations on hold has been taken after considering the representations sent by the JMI students. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia had apprised the university regarding their problems and issues on the online remote proctored mode of examination.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) jmi.ac.in
