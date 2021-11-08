  • Home
  JMI Faculty's Invention Gets 'Intellectual Property' Patent By Australian Government

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) faculty’s invention ‘Artificial Intelligence based Dustbin’ has got patent as intellectual property by the Patent Office, Government of Australia.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 9:05 pm IST

JMI invention gets patent by Australian government
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) faculty’s invention ‘Artificial Intelligence based Dustbin’ has got patent as intellectual property by the Patent Office, Government of Australia. JMI faculty Dr Mansaf Alam and his team have been granted a patent for their invention.

The AI based dustbin detects harmful objects like explosives, radioactive materials among others thrown in it and the sensor within the dustbin intimate by sending signals. This remarkable invention was done by the Associate Professor, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and IoT Laboratory, Department of Computer Science, JMI, Dr Mansaf Alam along with a team of which includes Dr. Kiran Chaudhary, Shivaji College, DU, and researchers from other institutes.

Talking about his invention, Dr Alam said: “We developed this dustbin keeping in mind the security aspect, making the dustbin behave like human beings and work intelligently with the help of artificial intelligence. It will surely be a useful product for society. ”

“The main objective of the invention titled ‘Artificial Intelligence Based Dustbin’ is to make dustbin smart by enabling it to detect harmful objects like explosives, radioactive materials etc. thrown in it. Sensors are fixed with the dustbin which will intimate by sending signals about any harmful objects dumped in it, reads a official statements informing about the features of the AI based dustbin.”

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) released an official statement informing about this achievement of their faculty. JMI wrote: “An Artificial Intelligence based Dustbin invented by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) faculty Dr. Mansaf Alam and his team has been granted a patent as an intellectual property by the Patent Office, Government of Australia. Dr. Kiran Chaudhary, Shivaji College, DU, and researchers from other institutes were also part of the team. Dr Alam is Associate Professor, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and IoT Laboratory, Department of Computer Science, JMI.”

Jamia Millina Islamia (JMI)
