Jamia MIllia Islamia To Conduct Exams In Online Open-Book Mode

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will conduct the odd semester and year-end exams in online open book mode after January 15. JMI will also hold mock tests ahead of the online open-book exams to identify and sort out glitches. JMI students can check the official website -- jmi.ac.in -- for the date sheets of the odd semester and year-end examinations.

The University had earlier announced that the odd semester and year-end examinations will be held in an online mode. Though after considering the responses received by the students about lack of access to required technologies to appear for the exams online, the University took the decision to conduct open book exams.

Announcing the mode of exams, JMI in their social media handle said: “The AC and EC also approved that semester exams will be held through Online Open Book mode after 15th January2021. Detail guidelines will be issued by the office of CoE in a few days time. Mock exam to be conducted before the actual exam to identify and sort out glitches if any.”

The AC and EC also approved that semester exams will be held through Online Open Book mode after 15th January2021. Detail guidelines will be issued by the office of CoE in a few days time. Mock exam to be conducted before the actual exam to identify and sort out glitches if any. — Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University) (@jmiu_official) January 2, 2021

JMI, on December 12, has deferred the online odd semester and year-end examinations scheduled from December 21. The decision to put the online odd-semester and year-end examinations on hold has been taken after considering the representations sent by the JMI students. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia had apprised the university regarding their problems and issues on the online remote proctored mode of examination.