  • Home
  • Education
  • JMI Entrance Exam Dates Clashing With CBSE Class 12; Outstation Candidates Seek Revised Exam Schedule

JMI Entrance Exam Dates Clashing With CBSE Class 12; Outstation Candidates Seek Revised Exam Schedule

JMI UG aspirants citing that the entrance exam date falls between CBSE term 2 Class 12 exams are anxious about how they will commute from their native cities to the only JMI entrance exam centre, Delhi want the JMI entrance exam date to be rescheduled.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 5:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Entrance Exam: JMI Releases Admission Test Schedule For Session 2020-21
Live
MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Know How To Check, Other Details
Odisha MLA Among 5.8 Lakh Students Appearing For Class 10 Board Examination
MP Board 10th, 12th Results Available On Websites; Direct Link, Websites To Check
MP Board Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
JMI Entrance Exam Dates Clashing With CBSE Class 12; Outstation Candidates Seek Revised Exam Schedule
JMI UG aspirants want entrance dates be revised

JMI Entrance Exam 2022: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes will be held from June 2. JMI UG aspirants citing that the entrance exam date falls between CBSE term 2 Class 12 exams are anxious about how they will commute from their native cities to the only JMI entrance exam centre, Delhi want the JMI entrance exam date to be rescheduled. The CBSE term 2 Class 12 exams are underway and will get over on June 15.

Recommended: Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended: Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

Although JMI has introduced Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET, for admission to UG programmes, a few courses including BCom (Honours), BA (Honours) Sociology, BA (Honours) Psychology and BA and BSc (Honours) Geography will require a student to appear for an entrance exam held by JMI.

Saying that JMI Entrance for admission to BCom (Honours) is on June 11 and CBSE Class 12 Computer Science on June 13, and both the exam city centres are at far off distance, an applicant on his social media handle said: “Seems my greatest dream of pursuing BCom in JMI is not going to happen...JMI Entrance on June 11 and CBSE Computer exam on June 13.. travelling all the way from Kerala to Delhi and back during the board exam is nearly impossible dear JMI authorities.”

Another student asking the university to reconsider the JMI entrance exam date said: “JAMIA MILLIA UG Entrance exams falling in between the CBSE board exams. And you know exam centre is only at Delhi!! Both exams are important to us. Dear JMI authorities plz reschedule the UG entrance tests considering CBSE students.”

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test Jamia Millia Islamia Admission

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Jammu Proposes To Open An Off-Campus At Ladakh
IIM Jammu Proposes To Open An Off-Campus At Ladakh
Hybrid Learning In Schools Can Significantly Reduce COVID-19 Spread: Study
Hybrid Learning In Schools Can Significantly Reduce COVID-19 Spread: Study
NCF Mandate Document Addresses
NCF Mandate Document Addresses "Decolonisation Of The Indian Education System”: Dharmendra Pradhan
MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
Live | MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Know How To Check, Other Details
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Know How To Check, Other Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................