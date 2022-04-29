JMI Entrance Exam Dates Clashing With CBSE Class 12; Outstation Candidates Seek Revised Exam Schedule

JMI UG aspirants want entrance dates be revised

JMI Entrance Exam 2022: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes will be held from June 2. JMI UG aspirants citing that the entrance exam date falls between CBSE term 2 Class 12 exams are anxious about how they will commute from their native cities to the only JMI entrance exam centre, Delhi want the JMI entrance exam date to be rescheduled. The CBSE term 2 Class 12 exams are underway and will get over on June 15.

Although JMI has introduced Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET, for admission to UG programmes, a few courses including BCom (Honours), BA (Honours) Sociology, BA (Honours) Psychology and BA and BSc (Honours) Geography will require a student to appear for an entrance exam held by JMI.

Saying that JMI Entrance for admission to BCom (Honours) is on June 11 and CBSE Class 12 Computer Science on June 13, and both the exam city centres are at far off distance, an applicant on his social media handle said: “Seems my greatest dream of pursuing BCom in JMI is not going to happen...JMI Entrance on June 11 and CBSE Computer exam on June 13.. travelling all the way from Kerala to Delhi and back during the board exam is nearly impossible dear JMI authorities.”

Seems my greatest dream of pursuing https://t.co/FYO3pyM8mC in JMI is not going to happen...JMI Entrance on June 11 and CBSE Computer exam on June 13.. Travelling all the way from Kerala to Delhi and back during the board exam is nearly impossible dear JMI authorities#JMI #CBSE — Rayyan Anzar (@RayboyChester) April 29, 2022

Another student asking the university to reconsider the JMI entrance exam date said: “JAMIA MILLIA UG Entrance exams falling in between the CBSE board exams. And you know exam centre is only at Delhi!! Both exams are important to us. Dear JMI authorities plz reschedule the UG entrance tests considering CBSE students.”