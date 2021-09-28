JMI Entrance Exam 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link

JMI entrance test 2021 result has been declared today

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) entrance test 2021 result has been declared today, on September 28. Students who have appeared for the JMI entrance exam 2021 can check their results on the official website: jmicoe.in or through the direct link given below. Students will be required to select course type and name to check the respective results.

JMI Entrance Exam Result 2021: Direct Link

JMI entrance exams were conducted from July 26 to August 28 in offline mode. Students who have qualified the examination will get admission to the desired courses in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university.

JMI Entrance Exam Result 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia- jmicoe.in or refer to the direct result link above

On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission’ section

Click on the ‘Admission Result 2021-22’

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Now, choose your course type, course name and key in the captcha code

Click on ‘Search’

JMI merit list 2021 will appear on the screen

Save and download the merit list

Take a print out for the future reference

This year JMI conducted the entrance test for 134 courses offered by the varsity in which eight courses were introduced this year. Here are the eight new courses offered by the JMI.

Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture, B A (Hons) French and Francophone Studies B A (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies MSc Environmental Science and Management M A Mass Media (Hindi) P G Diploma in English- Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi P G Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management

Along with the entrance test result, JMI university has also declared the results of odd semester examinations for birth postgraduate and undergraduate courses. Students can refer to the official website to check these results.