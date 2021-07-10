JMI Declares Class 10 Regular Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys

Image credit: Shutterstock JMI Class 10 results declared (representational)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on July 10 announced Class 10 board exam results for regular students. Girls have outperformed boys in the exam and secured top positions, JMI said in a statement. Results are available at jmicoe.in.

Out of the total students assessed, approximately 48 per cent were boys and 52 per cent were girls.

Sumaiya Hasan Khan got the first position with 98.85 per cent marks. Sadia Aman and Arisha Majeed Zahoory came second with 97.85 per cent. Nafisa Hasan secured the third position with 97.71 per cent marks.

A total of 595 students secured first division with distinction and 209 students secured above 90 per cent marks, JMI said in a statement.

This year, view of the COVID-19 pandemic, JMI followed the alternative assessment policy of CBSE to prepare results.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar congratulated the successful students and wished them a bright future. She hoped that they would bring laurels to the Institution and Nation.