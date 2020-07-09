JMI Conducts Workshop On Online Teaching And Assessment For School Teachers

Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia University JMI Conducts Workshop On Online Teaching For School Teachers

Jamia Millia Islamia University, or JMI, hosted an online workshop for the teachers of the schools affiliated to the university for the first time. Titled ‘Online Teaching and Assessment’, the workshop was held between July 6 and 8 and acted as a capacity-development programme for the school teachers.

A total of 126 secondary, senior secondary school teachers, principals and vice principals from different schools of the university attended this three-day online workshop.

The online workshop was jointly coordinated by Dr Savita Kaushal and Dr Aeram Khan.

The participants of the online workshop were trained in various fronts including creation and dissemination of e-contents, alternative online strategies, using online platforms for conducting online classes, usage of Google meet, Google classroom, Google tools for education and available options of open educational resources and open textbooks and how they can be adopted.

A JMI statement issued in this regard said: “The participants expressed that the workshop was a stepping-stone in empowering them in online teaching and assessment. They can now select the appropriate alternative online resources suitable to their learners’ need and context and use them accordingly.”

Prof Najma Akhtar, the Vice Chancellor of the university pointed out that the role of the teacher now will be to facilitate and create a “rich online learning environment”. “As all its secondary and senior secondary teachers have now developed capacities in online teaching learning tools and assessment the university is looking forward to provision of rich teaching-learning experiences for the learners in its schools so that they are able to practice what they were taught,” Professor Akhtar added.

Apart from the JMI faculty, well known experts from organisations such as Central Institution of Educational Technology (CIET), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) working in the field of educational technology and information communication technology for school education and teacher education conducted sessions. They explained about simulated content and subject specific approaches that can be adopted by a teacher for online teaching.