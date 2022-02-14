JMI Collaborates With German’s DIZ To Train Students Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Strategies

JMI collaborates with German's DIZ to train students of human-wildlife conflict management strategies

The AJK Mass Communication Research Centre of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has collaborated with German Deutsch-Indische Zusammenarbeit (DIZ) to provide training to students on Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation strategies. The research centre, under its newly designed CBCS Course: Communication Strategies for Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation, with the help of national and international experts, will train its students on the significance of media interventions in creating awareness on Human-Wildlife conflict.

The course is being conducted with the help of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Dr Mala Narang Reddy, social anthropologist will teach students through a workshop on February 19 how they may address people’s perceptions and social dimensions of Human-Wildlife Conflict (HWC) and also facilitate gender-sensitive HWC conflict mitigation, a JMI statement said. Surendra Varma and Sanjay Ajnekar of Asia Nature Conservation Foundation (ANCF) will train students in using tools for awareness and community engagement on HWC mitigation, it added.

Professor Shohini Ghosh, Officiating Director, AJKMCRC, JMI, Professor Danish Iqbal, Coordinator, MA Development Communication, Asst. Professor Pragati Paul, AJKMCRC, and Dr. Neeraj Khera, Team Leader, GIZ are actively involved in this innovative course along with Ananda Banerjee, Environmental Journalist, and Prof. Ramesh Menon, Adjunct Professor, Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication to make this course a pioneering milestone.

Students are learning about the role media plays in shaping public perception of human-wildlife interactions, a JMI statement said, adding that various mitigation strategies has been developed with the help of research and sensitisation.

Other experts like Dr. Navaneethan Balasubramani, Technical Expert, GIZ, and Dr. Dibyendu Mandal, Conservation Biologist, GIZ are imparting crucial training and knowhow about mitigation in the forest, at the interface, and outside the forest. The best thing is that the training is being imparted using creative exercises, role play and games, the statement added.