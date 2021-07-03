JMI Admissions 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends UG, PG Application Deadline

JMI application deadline has been extended for UG, PG courses

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the application deadline for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21. Candidates can now apply for UG, PG and diploma programmes by July 10 at the official site -jmicoe.in.

“The Vice-Chancellors, JMI on the request of the aspirants has approved the extension in the last date of filing of admission forms for all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma programmes, etc for the academic session 2021-22 till July 1,” the official notification read.

JMI application forms were released on May 17. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was June 30.

Earlier, JMI University had extended the last date to submit application forms for even semester and year exams of undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Diploma programmes.

The varsity has opened new departments that are – Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages and Department of Environmental Sciences.

Information about the new courses and departments can be accessed on the university’s website -- jmi.ac.in and portal of the controller of examinations jmicoe.in.