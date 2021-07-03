  • Home
  • Education
  • JMI Admissions 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends UG, PG Application Deadline

JMI Admissions 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends UG, PG Application Deadline

JMI has extended the application deadline for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 3, 2021 4:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JMI Students Win Toycathon 2021 Competition
Jamia Millia Islamia Preps For 3rd Wave, To Set Up 50-Bed Covid Care Centre
Toycathon 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Team ‘Evident’ Wins The Competition
2 Students Of LSR College, Jamia Millia Islamia Win Prestigious Diana Award
AI, IoT Will Add New Dimension In Power Electronics, Renewable Energy Research: Jamia VC
Jamia Millia Islamia Holds Offline Entrance Exams For PhD Admissions
JMI Admissions 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends UG, PG Application Deadline
JMI application deadline has been extended for UG, PG courses
New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the application deadline for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21. Candidates can now apply for UG, PG and diploma programmes by July 10 at the official site -jmicoe.in.

“The Vice-Chancellors, JMI on the request of the aspirants has approved the extension in the last date of filing of admission forms for all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma programmes, etc for the academic session 2021-22 till July 1,” the official notification read.

JMI application forms were released on May 17. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was June 30.

Earlier, JMI University had extended the last date to submit application forms for even semester and year exams of undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Diploma programmes.

The varsity has opened new departments that are – Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages and Department of Environmental Sciences.

Information about the new courses and departments can be accessed on the university’s website -- jmi.ac.in and portal of the controller of examinations jmicoe.in.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria Announced, Result By July 25
Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria Announced, Result By July 25
AKTU Admission 2021: Candidates With UPCET Scores Can Apply For MBA Programme
AKTU Admission 2021: Candidates With UPCET Scores Can Apply For MBA Programme
UPES PAT 2021: Exam From July 17; All You Need To Know
UPES PAT 2021: Exam From July 17; All You Need To Know
ISC Result 2021: When, Where And How To Check
ISC Result 2021: When, Where And How To Check
SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Date Announced
SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Date Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................