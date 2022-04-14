JMI Admission 2022-23: Jamia Millia Islamia To Release Online Application Forms Today; Details Here

Jamia Millia Islamia will release online application forms today, April 14jamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will release the online application forms for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses for the academic session 2022-23 today, April 14. The JMI admission forms 2022 will be available on the official website- jmi.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to get admission in Jamia Millia Islamia can go through the e-prospectus for an elaborated idea about the admission process and the courses.

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia decided to go with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for eight undergraduate programmes. However, the college revised the decision and finalised that 10 undergraduate programmes admission will be done through CUET 2022.

The 10 courses by Jamia Millia Islamia are BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature), BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA( Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BVoc (Solar Energy), BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BSc Biotechnology BSc (Hons) Physics.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Admission 2022: Important Documents

Candidates who are willing to apply for courses in Jamia Millia Islamia have to get ready with these documents before applying.

Email id and mobile number

Scanned photo

Scanned signature

Credit card, net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card

Along with the e-prospectus for the academic session 2022-23, the JMI has also launched Jamia School Prospectus for 2022-23. For the admission to PhD programmes, the institution notified that “The online form for the admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 will be available at university examination website i.e jmccoc.in. The eligible candidate may apply for admission to PhD programmes Between April 1 to April 30, 2022.”