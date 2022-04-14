  • Home
  • Education
  • JMI Admission 2022-23: Jamia Millia Islamia To Release Online Application Forms Today; Details Here

JMI Admission 2022-23: Jamia Millia Islamia To Release Online Application Forms Today; Details Here

Candidates who are willing to get admission in Jamia Millia Islamia can go through the e-prospectus for an elaborated idea about the admission process and the courses.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 14, 2022 2:10 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia Mass Media PG Students Demand Resuming Of Offline Classes
Jamia Millia Islamia Staff Associations Felicitate Vice-Chancellor On Being Conferred Padma Shri
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar To Be Conferred With Padma Shri Today
Thin Attendance As Classes Reopen For Final-Year UG Students at Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia Resumes Physical Classes For Final-Year UG Students
JMI Placement: MBA Graduates’ Average Salary Reaches Rs 9 Lakh, Rs 25 Lakh Highest Package
JMI Admission 2022-23: Jamia Millia Islamia To Release Online Application Forms Today; Details Here
Jamia Millia Islamia will release online application forms today, April 14jamia
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will release the online application forms for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses for the academic session 2022-23 today, April 14. The JMI admission forms 2022 will be available on the official website- jmi.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to get admission in Jamia Millia Islamia can go through the e-prospectus for an elaborated idea about the admission process and the courses.

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia decided to go with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for eight undergraduate programmes. However, the college revised the decision and finalised that 10 undergraduate programmes admission will be done through CUET 2022.

The 10 courses by Jamia Millia Islamia are BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature), BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA( Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BVoc (Solar Energy), BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BSc Biotechnology BSc (Hons) Physics.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Admission 2022: Important Documents

Candidates who are willing to apply for courses in Jamia Millia Islamia have to get ready with these documents before applying.

Email id and mobile number

Scanned photo

Scanned signature

Credit card, net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card

Along with the e-prospectus for the academic session 2022-23, the JMI has also launched Jamia School Prospectus for 2022-23. For the admission to PhD programmes, the institution notified that “The online form for the admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 will be available at university examination website i.e jmccoc.in. The eligible candidate may apply for admission to PhD programmes Between April 1 to April 30, 2022.”

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Milia Islamia

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CMAT 2022: Top 100 Private MBA Colleges In India Accepting CMAT Score
CMAT 2022: Top 100 Private MBA Colleges In India Accepting CMAT Score
Andhra Pradesh Aims At Outcome-Oriented Education To Transform Students
Andhra Pradesh Aims At Outcome-Oriented Education To Transform Students
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Result To Be Declared Tomorrow
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Result To Be Declared Tomorrow
Maharashtra: Colleges, Universities To Provide Extra 15 Minutes Per Hour For Offline Exams, Says Uday Samant
Maharashtra: Colleges, Universities To Provide Extra 15 Minutes Per Hour For Offline Exams, Says Uday Samant
CUET 2022: Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Eligibility Criteria, Details
CUET 2022: Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Eligibility Criteria, Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................