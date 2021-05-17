JMI Admission 2021-22: Jamia Millia Islamia Launches Prospectus, Introduces 4 New Departments, 8 Courses

JMI has released the e-prospectus for admission to UG, PG programmes for the academic year 2021-22 at jmi.ac.in, jmicoe.in

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has released the admission brochure for the undergraduate, postgraduate, BTech, BArch, diploma, advanced diploma, postgraduate diploma programmes for the 2021-22 academic session. JMI has also introduced eight new programmes and four new departments from 2021-22 session. The new departments include - Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages and Department of Environmental Sciences.

Students can check the university’s website -- jmi.ac.in and portal of the controller of examinations jmicoe.in for information on the new courses and the admission prospectus. The JMI e-prospectus consists of details of application procedure and important admission dates.

JMI Admission 2021-22: New Courses

Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture

BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies

BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies

MSc Environmental Science and Management

MA Mass Media (Hindi) in the Department of Hindi

PG Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English

PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi

MBA (Healthcare and Hospital Management)

The online application form, a JMI statement said, may be submitted upto June 30, 2021. Students will also be allowed to modify changes in the application form in case of any mistakes between July 1 and July 5.

The university will conduct entrance test for 134 courses. The entrance test is scheduled to be held between July 26 and August 28. JMI will issue the admit cards from July 15.

In a statement issued in the launch of the JMI admission brochure, Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said: “JMI has become an ensemble of a multilayered educational system which covers all aspects of schooling, undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and post-doctoral education. With 9 faculties of learning, 39 teaching and research departments, over 30 centres of learning and research, 190 courses, approximately 800 faculty members and more than 20,000 students.. Living up to the promises of the founding fathers, we strive to realize our vision “to create a human universe that offers inclusiveness, equity, fellowship, justice and peace for one and all”.”