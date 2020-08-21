JMI Application Deadline Extended Till September 14

The last date to submit the online application form for admission to Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has been extended. The Vice Chancellor of the university has confirmed the extension of the deadline. Students seeking admission to the university programmes including residential coaching academy, Jamia schools and those applying under the foreign national and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) categories can apply online till September 14.

However, the online applications for admissions in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses under the sports category will end on September 16. This is applicable to students who have played at the national, state, regional or university level. The games accepted under sports category at JMI include athletics, badminton, boxing, cricket, football, hockey, shooting, table tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

“The Vice Chancellor JMI, has approved extension of online filling of admission forms of the university programmes including residential coaching academy, Jamia Schools, Foreign National and NRI Category has been extended till 14th September, 2020,” read a JMI statement issued on August 20.

The JMI statement issued also stated that candidates who have already applied online for admissions earlier can login at the admission portal with the login ids and passwords and upload the marksheets of qualifying examinations.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2020: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jamia -- www.jmi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for admission to various programmes

Step 3: On the next window, click on new registration and register using the details required

Step 4: Fill the online JMI application form

Step 5: Upload required document including marksheets of qualifying examinations

Step 6: Submit the Jamia application form 2020

The JMI application window for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes began in February. Details of Jamia admission 2020 including eligibility, admission procedure and brochure are available on the official website of the university -- www.jmi.ac.in.

Last year, as many as 1,60,000 candidates applied for 260 JMI programmes. A total of 7,788 students were selected for admission to Jamia.