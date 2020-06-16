  • Home
  • Education
  • JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For University, Schools Till June 30

JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For University, Schools Till June 30

JMI Application Form 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has extended the application window for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to June 30. Correction window of application forms will be available from July 1 to July 3, 2020.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 3:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Offline Exams Cancelled, Jamia Millia Islamia Opts For Online Exams For Final-Year Students
NIRF Ranking 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Breaks Into Top 10 For The First Time
Jamia Millia Islamia To Digitise Photographs, Papers Of Mahatma Gandhi, Zakir Hussain And Others
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia University Organised Eid Milan Online
Lockdown 4: Jamia Millia Islamia University Hostellers From Uttar Pradesh Leave For Home In Special Buses
COVID-19 Lockdown: Jamia Millia Islamia University Organises Online Placement Drives
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For University, Schools Till June 30
Jamia Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till June 30
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has extended the last date to submit JMI 2020 application form, for admission to the university and its schools till June 30, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The university has also informed that the correction window of application forms will be available from July 1 to July 3. The application forms are available online, on the official website, jmi.ac.in. The application window for admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in JMI started in February.

“The online filling of application form of the university including JMI Schools has further been extended till June 30, 2020. The form will be available for the candidates for editing between July 1, 2020 to July 3, 2020, for all programmes,” the notice by JMI said.

Last year, 1,60,000 candidates applied for 260 JMI programmes. 7,788 students were selected for admission to the university. The university also provides residential coaching for civil service exams.

Recently, JMI has decided to conduct online exams for the final year students, as offline exams during COVID-19 lockdown are “nonviable”, according to the university. The university will conduct online exams/assignments following guidelines prescribed by the University Grants Commission, or UGC.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Milia Islamia JMI Admission Last Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Centre Working On Guidelines For Online Classes; To Address Issues Of Increased Screen Time, Digital Divide
Centre Working On Guidelines For Online Classes; To Address Issues Of Increased Screen Time, Digital Divide
Students Can Opt Out Of Remaining ICSE Exams, Board Tells Bombay High Court
Students Can Opt Out Of Remaining ICSE Exams, Board Tells Bombay High Court
AICTE’s Smart India Hackathon 2020 Goes Virtual; Finale From August 1 to 3
AICTE’s Smart India Hackathon 2020 Goes Virtual; Finale From August 1 to 3
Offline Exams Cancelled, Jamia Millia Islamia Opts For Online Exams For Final-Year Students
Offline Exams Cancelled, Jamia Millia Islamia Opts For Online Exams For Final-Year Students
Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) Results 2020: Live Update
Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) Results 2020: Live Update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................