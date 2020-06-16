Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Jamia Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till June 30

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has extended the last date to submit JMI 2020 application form, for admission to the university and its schools till June 30, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The university has also informed that the correction window of application forms will be available from July 1 to July 3. The application forms are available online, on the official website, jmi.ac.in. The application window for admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in JMI started in February.

“The online filling of application form of the university including JMI Schools has further been extended till June 30, 2020. The form will be available for the candidates for editing between July 1, 2020 to July 3, 2020, for all programmes,” the notice by JMI said.

Last year, 1,60,000 candidates applied for 260 JMI programmes. 7,788 students were selected for admission to the university. The university also provides residential coaching for civil service exams.

Recently, JMI has decided to conduct online exams for the final year students, as offline exams during COVID-19 lockdown are “nonviable”, according to the university. The university will conduct online exams/assignments following guidelines prescribed by the University Grants Commission, or UGC.