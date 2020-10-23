  • Home
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has declared the BTech and BArch round one seat allotment results on the official website of JMI -- jmicoe.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 23, 2020 7:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JMI Releases Cut-Off List For BTech, BArch Programmes
New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has declared the BTech and BArch round one seat allotment results. The JMI first list of seat allotment results of BTech and BArch have been published on the official website of JMI -- jmicoe.in. Students willing to take admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes and architecture courses in the university can check the JMI first list of candidates and apply between October 26 and November 2. The university will release the second merit-list on November 7, if seats remain vacant.

The candidates are shortlisted in phase one of JMI seat allotment process on the basis of JEE Main marks. The shortlisted candidates will be required to confirm their admission and pay the requisite fee.

JMI 2020 BTech List 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

JMI 2020 BArch List 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

To Check JMI Seat Allotment Round 1 Result

  • STEP 1: Visit JMI website -- jmicoe.nic.in

  • On the Home Page, click on the designated link

  • Check list 1, with the help of JEE Main roll number and application ID of JMI

JMI Admission 2020: BTech Cut-Off

Category

JEE Cut-Off Rank (CRL)

General

6,225

MM

12,766

MOBC/ST

19,405

MW

39,274

Jamia

31,294

JK

27,894

KM

1,19,585

JMI Admission 2020: BArch Cut-Off

Category

JEE Cut-Off Rank (CRL)

General

324

MM

1,139

MOBC/ST

1,714

MW

2,228

Jamia

4,594

JK

78,178

KM

13,241

JMI Admission 2020: BArch(Self Finance) Cut-Off

Category

JEE Cut-Off Rank (CRL)

General

905

MM

2,492

MOBC/ST

2,806

MW

3,398

Jamia

6,789

JK

6,386

KM

80,725


Documents Required For JMI Admission 2020

  1. Admit card downloaded registration form

  2. Six passport size photographs

  3. Proof of passing the qualifying examination along with original marksheets

  4. Proof of dates of birth

  5. Proof of permanent address

  6. Candidates seeking admission against Kashmiri Migrants category, will be required to submit proof in support of their claim

  7. PWD Certificate, if applicable

  8. Category Certificate, if applicable

  9. Certificate from an MBBS doctor, or a government hospital certifying the blood group

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission
