JMI Releases Cut-Off List For BTech, BArch Programmes

JMI Admission 2020: BE, BTech Cut-Off List Released; Check Here
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has declared the BTech and BArch round one seat allotment results on the official website of JMI -- jmicoe.in.
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has declared the BTech and BArch round one seat allotment results. The JMI first list of seat allotment results of BTech and BArch have been published on the official website of JMI -- jmicoe.in. Students willing to take admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes and architecture courses in the university can check the JMI first list of candidates and apply between October 26 and November 2. The university will release the second merit-list on November 7, if seats remain vacant.
The candidates are shortlisted in phase one of JMI seat allotment process on the basis of JEE Main marks. The shortlisted candidates will be required to confirm their admission and pay the requisite fee.
JMI 2020 BTech List 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link
JMI 2020 BArch List 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link
To Check JMI Seat Allotment Round 1 Result
STEP 1: Visit JMI website -- jmicoe.nic.in
On the Home Page, click on the designated link
Check list 1, with the help of JEE Main roll number and application ID of JMI
JMI Admission 2020: BTech Cut-Off
Category
JEE Cut-Off Rank (CRL)
General
6,225
MM
12,766
MOBC/ST
19,405
MW
39,274
Jamia
31,294
JK
27,894
KM
1,19,585
JMI Admission 2020: BArch Cut-Off
Category
JEE Cut-Off Rank (CRL)
General
324
MM
1,139
MOBC/ST
1,714
MW
2,228
Jamia
4,594
JK
78,178
KM
13,241
JMI Admission 2020: BArch(Self Finance) Cut-Off
Category
JEE Cut-Off Rank (CRL)
General
905
MM
2,492
MOBC/ST
2,806
MW
3,398
Jamia
6,789
JK
6,386
KM
80,725
Documents Required For JMI Admission 2020
Admit card downloaded registration form
Six passport size photographs
Proof of passing the qualifying examination along with original marksheets
Proof of dates of birth
Proof of permanent address
Candidates seeking admission against Kashmiri Migrants category, will be required to submit proof in support of their claim
PWD Certificate, if applicable
Category Certificate, if applicable
Certificate from an MBBS doctor, or a government hospital certifying the blood group