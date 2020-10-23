JMI Releases Cut-Off List For BTech, BArch Programmes

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has declared the BTech and BArch round one seat allotment results. The JMI first list of seat allotment results of BTech and BArch have been published on the official website of JMI -- jmicoe.in. Students willing to take admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes and architecture courses in the university can check the JMI first list of candidates and apply between October 26 and November 2. The university will release the second merit-list on November 7, if seats remain vacant.

The candidates are shortlisted in phase one of JMI seat allotment process on the basis of JEE Main marks. The shortlisted candidates will be required to confirm their admission and pay the requisite fee.

JMI 2020 BTech List 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

JMI 2020 BArch List 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

To Check JMI Seat Allotment Round 1 Result

STEP 1: Visit JMI website -- jmicoe.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the designated link

Check list 1, with the help of JEE Main roll number and application ID of JMI

JMI Admission 2020: BTech Cut-Off

Category JEE Cut-Off Rank (CRL) General 6,225 MM 12,766 MOBC/ST 19,405 MW 39,274 Jamia 31,294 JK 27,894 KM 1,19,585

JMI Admission 2020: BArch Cut-Off

Category JEE Cut-Off Rank (CRL) General 324 MM 1,139 MOBC/ST 1,714 MW 2,228 Jamia 4,594 JK 78,178 KM 13,241

JMI Admission 2020: BArch(Self Finance) Cut-Off

Category JEE Cut-Off Rank (CRL) General 905 MM 2,492 MOBC/ST 2,806 MW 3,398 Jamia 6,789 JK 6,386 KM 80,725





