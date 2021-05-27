JMI achieves 100% placement for students of MSc BFA

Jamia Millia Islamia, or JMI, has achieved 100 per cent placement for the first batch of students enrolled in MSc Banking and Financial Analytics (BFA) programme. Several companies participated in the on-campus internship placement process for the 41 students, according to a statement issued by JMI.

While congratulating the selected students for their efforts, Professor Halima Sadia Rizvi, Head of the Department of Economics emphasized that it was possible due to joint efforts of the University Placement Cell and the Coordinators and Faculty Members from the Departments of Economics and Computer Science and Management.

Two reputed companies, as per the university statement, Phronesis Partners and Cians Analytics, conducted interviews for the placement drive. While three students were selected on a package of Rs 6.25 Lakh per annum at Cians Analytics, three were offered Rs 5 Lakh per annum at Phronesis Partners.

Professor Najma Akhtar, the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia has congratulated the selected students, lauding the efforts put up by Head of the Departments and faculty members of the Department of Economics.

JMI Admission 2021

On May 17, the university has released the prospectus for admission to the academic session 2021-22. MI has also introduced eight new programmes and four new departments from 2021-22 session. The new departments include - Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages and Department of Environmental Sciences.

Students can check the university’s website -- jmi.ac.in and portal of the controller of examinations jmicoe.in for information on the new courses and the admission prospectus. The JMI e-prospectus consists of details of application procedure and important admission dates.