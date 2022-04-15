  • Home
Students seeking admission to the Jamia Senior Secondary School, SAH Sr Secondary School (S/F), including primary section, Jamia Girls Sr Secondary School (S/F) and Mushir Fatma Nursery School can apply online till May 13. The application fee is Rs 300.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 1:19 pm IST
JMI 2022 Admission: Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Schools Begins At Jmicoe.in
Application for admission to JMI schools begin
New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia, or JMI, has opened the online registration of applications to its schools. Students seeking admission to the Jamia Senior Secondary School, SAH Sr Secondary School (S/F), including primary section, Jamia Girls Sr Secondary School (S/F) and Mushir Fatma Nursery School can apply online till May 13. The application fee is Rs 300.

“The application for admission in the above schools can be submitted online on the controller’s website (jmicoe.in) for details, please visit the university website -- jmi.ac.in,” a JMI statement said.

Documents Required

The parents will have to upload a list of scanned documents on the JMI school admission portal. These are the documents:

Applicant’s birth certificate, parent’s ID proof (aadhar card, voter card, ration card or telephone bill) and copy of vaccination card.

In case of higher classes, the students will have to submit the copies of the previous year’s report card, passing certificate and migration certificate (if applicable).

