JKCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 10
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the application deadline for the Common Entrance Test (JKCET 2021). All those who interested can now apply online till May 10, 2021, at the official website jkbopee.gov.in. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to conclude today, April 30.
Here’s a direct link to register for JKCET 2021
“It is informed to all such eligible interested candidates who are willing to apply for admission to Common Entrance Test (CET) for engineering courses-2021 that the Board has further decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the said courses from 30-04-2021 to 10-05-2021(mid-night),” reads the official statement.
The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1200.
JKCET 2021: How To Register
Step 1: Visit the official website-- jkbopee.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “CET Engineering”
Step 3: Read instructions carefully and proceed with the application form
Step 4: Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit
Step 5: Make the fee payment
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
General Instructions
- A candidate can fill only one application form. Multiple applications from the same candidate will lead to the rejection of candidature.
- Candidates must keep a scanned copy of photographs, signatures and other relevant documents handy before filling the online application form.
- The application will be considered complete only when the application form is filled, payment is done and relevant documents are uploaded.
- Application number and date of birth is required for making payment, uploading documents, and checking application status.