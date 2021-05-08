JKCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended Again Till May 20

JKCEET 2021 application deadline extended (representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has again extended the last date to apply for the state-level common entrance test – JKCET 2021. Students can now register for the entrance exam up to May 20. Earlier, the application deadline was May 10. The exam will be held for admission to Paramedical diploma courses at participating institutions.

The official notification reads: It is notified for information of all such eligible interested candidates who are willing to apply for admission to Common Entrance Test (CET) for (10th based) Para Medical Diploma (FMPHW/MMPHW) Courses-2021 that the Board has decided to extend the last date for submission of online Application Forms for the said courses from 10-05-2021 to 20-05-2021(midnight).

The application fee of JKCET 2021 is Rs 1,200. Forms are available on the website, jkbopee.gov.in.

The other rules of the exam will remain unchanged, the board said.

Before this, the authorities had extended the last date to apply for the exam from April 30 to May 10.

Official notice

Educational institutions across the country have been shut and several national, state level entrance exams have been postponed recently, amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Two sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the national level exam for Engineering admission have also been deferred.