Jammu Kashmir Winter Division Classes 10, 12 Exams From November 9

The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam time-tables at jkbose.ac.in for the Jammu winter division and Kashmir winter division. JKBOSE will hold the Class 10 exams for the Jammu winter division between November 9 and November 27. As per the JKBOSE Class 10th Kasmir winter division exam dates, the exams will start from November 9 and continue till November 27. The JKBOSE Classes 10 and 12 Jammu winter division exams will however begin on November 10 and continue till December 9.

The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website of JKBOSE. The winter division Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th and Class 12th exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the government following all social distancing norms and safety protocols.

JKBOSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam day Guidelines