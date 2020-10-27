Jammu Kashmir Winter Division Classes 10, 12 Exams From November 9

  • Home
The JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules have been released at jkbose.ac.in. The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will conduct the Classes 10 and 12 exams for the winter division from November 9.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 27, 2020 12:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam time-tables at jkbose.ac.in for the Jammu winter division and Kashmir winter division. JKBOSE will hold the Class 10 exams for the Jammu winter division between November 9 and November 27. As per the JKBOSE Class 10th Kasmir winter division exam dates, the exams will start from November 9 and continue till November 27. The JKBOSE Classes 10 and 12 Jammu winter division exams will however begin on November 10 and continue till December 9.

The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website of JKBOSE. The winter division Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th and Class 12th exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the government following all social distancing norms and safety protocols.

JKBOSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam day Guidelines

  • All the students will be required to take the admit cards along with them

  • Students have to wear face masks on the days of JKBOSE winter division exams

  • Candidates have to report prior to the scheduled reporting time on the day of Jammu and Kashmir winter division exams

  • COVID-19 protocols including proper sanitisation, maintaining social distance are required to be followed on the day of JKBOSE Classes 10, 12 exams

  • The JKBOSE winter division Classes 10 and 12 admit cards have mention of the details including exam day guidelines, things to take on the day of exam, which are to be strictly followed on the day of exam

JKBOSE jammu division jkbose kashmir division JKBOSE Class 10 exam JKBOSE Class 12 exam
