JKBOSE Results: Jammu Division Class 12 Results Announced, Here’s How To Check

Jammu Division JKBOSE Results: Internet connectivity being a problem in several regions of Jammu and Kashmir, students can also check their individual scores through SMS.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 4, 2021 3:17 pm IST

JKBOSE 12th result announced for Jammu division annual regular exams
New Delhi:

The JKBOSE 12th Class result 2021 for Jammu division Regular exams have been declared today. Students can check their Class 12 JKBOSE results on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) -- jkbose.nic.in with their roll numbers or using their names. JKBOSE Class 12 exams were cancelled this year due to the ongoing Covid crisis. The JKBOSE Class 12th exams were to start from April 1 and end on April 29. The JKBOSE regular exam Jammu Division results have been announced for Science, Arts, Home Science and Commerce students.

Students can also check the JKBOSE 12th Class 2021 results through SMS. Internet connectivity being a problem in several regions of Jammu and Kashmir, students can also check their individual scores through SMS. Students have to type JKBOSE12 < Roll No > and send it to 5676750.

How To Check JKBOSE 12 Jammu Region Result On Mobile

  • Type JKBOSE12 < Roll No > on mobile

  • Send it to 5676750

How To Check JKBOSE 12th Summer Zone Result 2021

  • Go to the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

  • Click on the ‘ Result of Class 12th Summer Zone 2021’ link flashing on the homepage

  • Key in the required credentials and submit

  • The JKBOSE Class 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the Class 12th Jammu Division Summer Zone result and take its print out

