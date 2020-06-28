  • Home
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result for class 12 annual exams held for Jammu (Summer Zone).

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:31 am IST

JKBOSE 12th result for Jammu division (summer zone) released @ Jkbose.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result for class 12 annual exams held for Jammu (Summer Zone). Ritika Sharma has topped in the summer zone after scoring 99 per cent marks in Arts stream. Vanshika Sumbria is the second topper in Arts stream with 98.6 per cent marks and S Mallikarjun is third topper with 98.2 per cent marks.

Total five students have topped in Science stream after scoring 98.6 per cent marks.

The five toppers include Anshul Thakur, Kritika Sharma, Reeba Shamim Malik, Stanzin Sharab, and Tania Gupta. There are four second toppers and five third toppers in Science stream.

In Commerce stream, Kriti, a student from Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, has topped with 98.4 per cent marks. Second topper in Commerce stream is Muskan Gupta with 98 per cent marks, and third topper is Mehak Chettri with 97.8 per cent marks.

Tanisha Jain has topped in Home Science after scoring 85.8 per cent marks. Manisha Aithamian is the second topper with 73.6 per cent marks and Sonia Rani is third with 72.8 per cent marks.

JKBOSE 12th Result For Jammu Division: Direct Link

The result is available on the board's official website, 'jkbose.ac.in'. Students would need their examination roll number to check their result.

JKBOSE 12th Result For Jammu Division: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official JKBOSE website.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your exam roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.



