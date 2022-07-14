  • Home
JKBOSE Result 2022: Girls Outshine Boys In Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 10 Exams

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022: While the pass percentage for girls was 83.65, that for boys was 78.01, a JKBOSE spokesperson said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 8:27 pm IST
Jammu:

Girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 exams conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, the results for which were declared on Thursday. While the pass percentage for girls was 83.65, that for boys was 78.01, a JKBOSE spokesperson said. A total of 53,628 students -- 30,011 boys and 23,617 girls -- had appeared for the annual Class 10 examination and 43,123 (80.41 per cent) of them qualified, he said.

The spokesperson said 5,104 students secured A1 grade, 8,727 got A2 grade, 10,067 got B1 grade, 10,563 got B2 grade, 7,365 got C1 grade, 1,288 got C2 grade and nine secured D grade.

The JKBOSE had reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for the students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the students who passed their Class 10 exam.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the students, who have passed JKBOSE class 10th Annual Regular examinations-2022, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes to all the students for a bright future. Compliments to their parents, teachers and @Office_JKBoSE," he said in a tweet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

