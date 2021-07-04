JKBOSE Result 2021: With Inadequate Resources, Class 10 Student Tops District With 98.6%

Image credit: Twitter @ANI JKBOSE Class 10 student tops district surpassing ordeals

A Class 10 student from the Udhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir has scored 98.6 per cent in the recently announced Class 10 JKBOSE results and has bagged the top position from the district. The board on June 29 had declared the Class 10th JKBOSE results. The Class 10 boy from Amroh village, Mandeep Singh, aspires to clear medical entrance test, NEET, and become a doctor.

In an interview with ANI, Mandeep Singh said, he had to overcome many obstacles including power cuts, difficulties of the Covid-induced lockdown and online studies to achieve the result, adding that his brother helped him in his studies. He also worked in the field and helped his parents with household chores.



"During the lockdown, my brother helped me in my studies. Despite inadequate power supply and other facilities in my village Amroh, I managed to study," he says

The Udhampur district JKBOSE topper also requested the government to keep supporting poor students and help them in achieving their dreams.

“Besides studies, I also work in the field and help my parents in household chores," added Mandeep.

The board today, July 4, has also released the Class 11 and Class 12 results for the cancelled board exams for the Summer Zone of Jammu Division. Students can now check their results on the board's official website - jkbose.nic.in.