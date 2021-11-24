JKBOSE Releases Class 11 Date Sheet For Jammu Winter Zone Exams

JKBOSE releases the Class 11 date sheet for the Jammu winter zone exams

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 date sheet for the Jammu winter zone exams. Students appearing for Jammu part 1 Class 11 examination can check the date sheet on the official JKBOSE website-- jkbose.nic.in. As per the released date sheet, JKBOSE class 11 exam will commence from December 11 and will continue till January 1, 2022.

The exams will commence from 11:30 am. JKBOSE has released a combined date sheet for Science, Commerce, Home Science, and Arts. The first paper for all four streams will be of General English.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry the JKBOSE Class 11 admit card 2021 on all exam days as it will be verified during the examination.

“The examinees are advised to adhere to the instructions strictly given on the backside of the admit cards and bring the same (Admit card) on all days of examination for verification”, reads the official JKBOSE notification.

"The external practical examination in all the concerned subjects shall be conducted by the respective affiliated institution at their own level before theory examination and submit the award rolls internal and external practicals to the Joint Secretary, Secrecy, JD up to 20-I2-2021," the notification added.

JKBOSE has released COVID-19 guidelines for the students and schools that are to be followed during the exam. Students will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Students are not allowed to bring any type of electronic gadgets including mobile phones, earphones among others.