JKBOSE Not To Announce Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 Today: Official

Check JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th result at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will not announce the result of Kashmir Division class 10 exam on Monday (February 14), Board Chairperson Veena Pandita earlier confirmed careers360.com. JKBOSE will announce the result of Kashmir Division class 10 exam by Wednesday, February 16. JKBOSE Director (Academics) Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer said, "The board is at the last leg of preparing the class 10 result, it will take two to three more days to announce the result."

Once released, the students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division exam can check result on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. The secondary exam was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021.

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in

Go to the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 ’ link

On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab

Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE earlier announced the result of class 12 on February 8, and Jammu Division - Winter Zone on February 4. For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.