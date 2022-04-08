JKBOSE Leh Division 11th Result 2021 Declared At Jkbose.nic.in; How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock JKBOSE 11th Leh division result 2021 is available at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Leh Division 11th Result 2021: The result of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Leh Division for Class 11 annual exam has been declared. Candidates can check their JKBOSE 11th Leh division result 2021 on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. To check the JKBOSE Leh division result, students will have to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card.

Meanwhile, the JKBOSE has also announced the Class 11 Jammu division result 2021 for winter zone today, April 8. Students of the JKBOSE Jammu winter zone who appeared in Class 11 examinations are advised to visit the official site and check their scores.

JKBOSE Leh Division 11th Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in

Click on the 'View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Leh' link

Enter your roll number and click on 'View Result'

JKBOSE Leh division 11th result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result, download and take a print out for future use.

JKBOSE Leh Division 11th Result 2021: Direct Link

For details on JKBOSE exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.