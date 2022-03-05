JKBOSE 10th, 12th Leh Division Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock JKBOSE Leh Division Results 2021 are available at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Leh Division Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Leh division result 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams. Students who appeared in the JKBOSE Leh division exams can check their results on the official website-- jkbose.nic.in using their roll number.

JKBOSE earlier announced the Jammu winter zone 10th result 2021 on February 19, and Kashmir Division results of Class 10 on February 16.

How To Check JKBOSE Result 2021 For Leh Division

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Class 9th RR, Summer Zone, Jammu Division’ link. Click on the 'Results' tab. Click on the 'View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) Session Annual Regular 2021, Leh' link. On a new window, enter your roll number, captcha and click on submit. The JKBOSE Leh division results will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE Leh Division Class 10 Result 2021: Direct Link

JKBOSE Leh Division Class 12 Result 2021: Direct Link

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exams, please visit the website- jkbose.ac.in.