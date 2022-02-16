  • Home
JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: The students will get the Kashmir Division class 10 exam result on the official website – jkbose.nic.in, once released

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 16, 2022 1:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JKBOSE Likely To Announce Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 Today
Check JKBOSE Kashmir division 10th result at jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) may announce the result of Kashmir Division class 10 exam on Wednesday (February 16). JKBOSE Director (Academics) Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer on Tuesday told careers360.com that the class 10 exam result will be announced within two days, by Thursday. CBSE Result LIVE UPDATES

The students will get the Kashmir Division class 10 exam result on the official website – jkbose.nic.in, once released. The secondary exam was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021.

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in
  2. Go to the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 ’ link
  3. On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab
  4. Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE earlier announced the result of class 12 on February 8, and Jammu Division - Winter Zone on February 4. For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.

