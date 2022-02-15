JKBOSE To Announce Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 By Thursday: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JKBOSE Kashmir Division class 10 exam result at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will announce the result of Kashmir Division class 10 exam by Thursday, February 17. JKBOSE Director (Academics) Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer on Tuesday told careers360.com that the class 10 exam result will be announced within two days, by Thursday.

Whether, Kashmir Division class 10 exam result will be announced tomorrow, the director said, "Could not confirm, students must check the official website- jkbose.nic.in for any update." Earlier, the official said that the result of Kashmir Division class 10 exam will be announced by Wednesday.

Once released, the students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division exam can check result on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. The secondary exam was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021.

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in Go to the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 ’ link On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE earlier announced the result of class 12 on February 8, and Jammu Division - Winter Zone on February 4. For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.