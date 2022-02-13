JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 Not Tomorrow: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th result at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: Amid speculations that the result of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Kashmir Division class 10 exam will be announced today or by Monday (February 14), Board Chairperson Veena Pandita confirmed careers360.com that the class 10 result will not be announced tomorrow.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE Director (Academics) Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer said that the class 10 exam result will be announced in two to three days. "The board is at the last leg of preparing the class 10 result, it will take two to three more days to announce the result," the Director (Academics) said.

Once released, the students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division exam can check result on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. The secondary exam was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021.

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in Go to the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 ’ link On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE earlier announced the result of class 12 on February 8, and Jammu Division - Winter Zone on February 4. For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.