JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: 19 Students Grab Maximum Marks

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: Of the 19 students who got 500 out of 500 marks, 13 were girls, officials here said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 17, 2022 9:00 am IST

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th result 2021 available at jkbose.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: Nineteen students scored maximum marks in the class 10 exam conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) in the valley, according to the results declared on Wednesday. Over 78 per cent of the 72,684 candidates cleared the exam. Of the 19 students who got 500 out of 500 marks, 13 were girls, officials here said.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click Here to Download Free E-book. 

Girls registered 78.74 per cent pass rate, against boys’ 78.14 per cent. While over 90 per cent students from private schools passed the examination, the pass percentage in government schools was lesser at 67 per cent.

The students can get the Kashmir Division class 10 exam result on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. The secondary exam was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021.

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in
  • Go to the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 ’ link
  • On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab
  • Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

