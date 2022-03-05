JKBOSE Kargil Division Result Declared For 10th, 12th Annual Exams 2021; Here's How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock JKBOSE Kargil division result 2021 is available at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kargil Division Result 2021: The annual exam results for the JKBOSE Kargil division has been declared. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Kargil division results 2021 on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the JKBOSE exams can check their Kargil division result using their roll number. Along with the Kargil division 10th, 12th results, the board has also announced the result for JKBOSE Leh division.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th results have been released for the exams that were held earlier in 2021.

JKBOSE Kargil Divison Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Class 9th RR, Summer Zone, Jammu Division’ link. Click on the 'Results' tab. Click on the 'View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) Session Annual Regular 2021, Kargil' link. On a new window, enter your roll number, captcha and click on submit. The JKBOSE Leh division results will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE Kargil Division Class 10 Result 2021: Direct Link

JKBOSE Kargil Division Class 12 Result 2021: Direct Link

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exams, please visit the website- jkbose.ac.in.