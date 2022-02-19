JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 Declared For Jammu Winter Zone; Direct Link, How To Check

JKBOSE has released the Jammu Division results for 2021 for Class 10 exam.

JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th Result 2021: The JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division Result 2021 has been released. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the Jammu Division Class 10 result for winter zone on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.

Students who had appeared for the JKBOSE exam 2021 can check the result online using their roll number.

JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Jammu Division' link. Enter your roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab. JKBOSE Jammu Division Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE earlier announced the Kashmir Division results of class 10 on February 16, and Class 12 on February 8. In the 12th Science stream result, Mohammed Saheem Mir bagged the top position with 496 marks (99.2%), followed by Sanya Rasool Malik (98.4%) and Simriti Sharma who secured second position with 98.4 per cent. Five students bagged the third position with 98.2 per cent.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.