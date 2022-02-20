JKBOSE: Girls Outshine Boys In Class 10 Result Of Jammu Winter Zone

  • Home
JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th Result 2021: As many as 26,201 students had appeared in the annual regular examination conducted by JKBOSE at 347 examination Centres, out of which 18,279, constituting 69.76 per cent of the total examinees, have been declared qualified, JKBOSE officials said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 20, 2022 8:33 am IST | Source: PTI

JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th result 2021 available at jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th Result 2021: J&K Board of School Education on Saturday declared the class 10 result for schools in its Jammu division with girl students outshining boys by scoring a higher pass percentage of 72.70 per cent, officials said. As many as 26,201 students had appeared in the annual regular examination conducted by JKBOSE at 347 examination Centres, out of which 18,279, constituting 69.76 per cent of the total examinees, have been declared qualified, the officials said.

Out of the total examinees, they said, 14,159 were boys and 12,042 were girls. Among the government schools, schools in Doda district secured the highest, district-wise pass percentage with 76.42 per cent of their students clearing their examinations, they said.

Among private schools, those in Poonch district registered the highest pass percentage with 97.40 per cent of their students clearing the examination, they added. They added that 30 government schools and 38 private schools recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.

Of all the successful students, 830 students secured AI grade, 2,292 got A2 grade, 3,878 students B1 grade, 5,048 students B2 grade, while 4,969 candidates secured C1 grade, 1,252 C2 grade and 10 got the D grade respectively. The class 10 board examinations were held last year during November and December months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

